ANDKing Charles III of the United Kingdom He reappeared in public this Sunday for the first time since February, when he announced that he had cancer, to attend a mass at the church of St. George of Windsor Castleafter which he congratulated the citizens on Easter.

Both upon arrival with Camila At the temple of the royal residence and at the exit, the 75-year-old sovereign addressed the people who had gathered at his doors hours before with a relaxed and smiling expression.

fountains of the palace Buckingham -the official residence of the monarch in the British capital- indicated that, although this appearance does not mean that the king will resume his public work, it does intend to signal that his cancer treatment is progressing positively.

A gesture to give confidence

On February 5, the palace announced that Charles III had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer, discovered after an operation for an enlarged prostate in January, and that he would retire from public life until further notice, although he would maintain his office duties.

On February 11, he went with his wife to the church of their country residence in Sandringham. (eastern England) and since then he had only been seen in photo or video, in addition to an audio that was released this Thursday on the occasion of the annual Royal Maundy ceremony.

That is why his attendance this Sunday at the Anglican Holy Week religious service had generated great expectation, waiting to verify as far as possible his state of health.

Carlos III and Camilla arrived at around 9:45 am (local time) at the Church of San Jorge and when they got out of the car they greeted the crowd from afar. When a citizen congratulated him on Easter from a distance, he responded: “Likewise.”

The kings dressed in dark for the occasion, she in a green dress by Anna Valentine and a Philip Treacy hat, along with an emerald and diamond brooch that belonged to the late Elizabeth II.

At the end of the private mass, both approached to personally greet the public.

“Happy Easter” and “I hope you haven't caught cold” were some of the words that the sovereign shared with the attendees, in addition to collecting a letter that a lady gave him and shaking hands with numerous people from inside and outside the Kingdom. United.

King Charles III Photo:AFP Share

The family, at a minimum

Minutes before the kings arrived, the brothers of the head of state entered St. George's: Princess Anne and her husband, Timothy Laurence, her younger brother Edward and his wife Sofia, Dukes of Edinburgh, and their son, James, and the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The big absentees were the princes of Wales, William – heir to the throne – and Catherine, who are spending Easter with their family after she revealed on March 22 that she is also undergoing cancer treatment.

In an emotional video, Catalina, 42, explained that cancer was detected in tests after undergoing abdominal surgery on January 16 and announced that she will leave official commitments for the moment to focus on her children Jorge, Carlota and Luis and in his recovery.

With Charles III and the princess undergoing treatment, the rest of the royal family must take on the busy official agenda, especially Prince William and Camilla.

However, since these days Guillermo remains by his wife's side, the greatest weight falls on Camila, who this Thursday participated in the Royal Maundy and previously traveled to Northern Ireland.

Charles III has lived 18 intense months since he acceded to the throne after the death on September 8, 2022 of his mother, who precisely lies in the George VI chapel of St. George's Church in Windsor, along with her husband, the prince. Philip, and his parents, George VI and the Queen Mother, Elizabeth.

For now, it is unknown if the monarch, who was crowned on May 6, 2023, will be able to participate in the popular 'Trooping the Color' celebration in June, when his 'official' birthday is celebrated and the monarchy usually greets from the balcony of Buckingham.