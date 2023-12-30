British honours

Receiving an honor from the English King is no mean feat, both for the long application process behind it and for the verification of the contribution made to the British crown.

As usual, the list of winners for the new year was announced in the days preceding New Year's Eve. Tradition has it that this list of names, produced by an honorary committee, is passed on by the prime minister to the King, who chooses the personalities to be awarded the prestigious awards among those who have had “results in public life“, who “he is committed to serving Great Britain“, standing out “for making life better for other people or for being exceptional at what they do.”

The awards are thus sent to the recipients, who, after acceptance, will be invited to a formal ceremony. Usually held at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle or the Palace of Holyroodhouse, those chosen will be nominated by the King himself or by a member of the royal family.

King Charles III rewards British motorsport

On December 29th, King Charles III announced the list of honors for the new year, including two well-known faces from Formula 1 among the chosen personalities, namely Christian Horner and Ron Dennis.

Horner50 year old Red Bull team principal, he was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Dennis76 year old former McLaren number one, will receive the title of baronet (Knight), after receiving the title of Commander in 2000.

There are seven titles that are awarded on the occasion:

Companion of Honor – reserved for someone who has made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government.

Knight or Dame (GBE, KBE, DBE) – intended for someone who is considered a source of inspiration or has distinguished himself as a significant figure at a national level

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) – for someone who has made an important but less significant contribution at a national level, and who has given “an innovative contribution in your area”.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) – awarded to someone who has made an important contribution at a local level in any activity, but the recognition can also have a national character.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) – who has “achieved outstanding results or rendered outstanding service to the community”proving to be an example for his subjects.

British Empire Medal (BEM) – for long-term charitable work.

Royal Victorian Order (RVO) – awarded to those people who personally helped the King.

Only those who are Knight, Dame, OBE or MBE can bear the title of Sir or Dame.