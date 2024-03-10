King Charles III pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Mother's Day

The date is celebrated this Sunday (10th March) in the United Kingdom; monarch died in September 2022, aged 96

King Charles III used the British royal family's social media this Sunday (10 March 2024) to pay tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), in celebration of Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, which takes place on the 4th Sunday of Lent.

The photo shows the king kissing Elizabeth II's hand after a polo match in 1985. In the publication's caption, he wrote: “Wishing all mothers, and those who miss their mothers today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday”.

Charles III became king on September 8, 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. He was crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla Parker Bowles, on May 6, 2023. The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey, in London.

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that the 75-year-old monarch had been diagnosed with cancer.