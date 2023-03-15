Great news for fans of What in! The legendary guitarist of the band, Brian May, was named as Knight of the Order of the British Empire by King Carlos III himself. Now the composer will be called Sir Brian May and joins the prestigious list of celebrities who have been able to be decorated. The artist did not hesitate to share this moment through his social networks and received the congratulations of all his faithful followers.

It is worth mentioning that this news was announced in December 2022, but it was only made official this Tuesday, March 14, at a ceremony.

Brian May excited about his Knighthood of England. Photo: Consequences of sound

What did Brian May say after being Knighted for England?

Brian May was so moved by this event that he did not know how to describe that moment. The Queen guitarist confessed to being very excited and pleasantly surprised to receive this honorary title. Similarly, he noted that he felt a renewed responsibility to “behave in a way that benefits the UK and the rest of the population.”

On the other hand, Brian May He shared a photo of this moment with King Carlos III and wrote: “Speechless.”

Brian May pronounces on his honorary title. Photo: Instagram Capture

Queen congratulate Brian May on his honorary title

Brian May, 75, was congratulated on the official social networks of What in like this: “Rise up, Sir Brian May. Brian’s investiture as a Knight of the Realm took place today at Buckingham Palace. Brian was awarded a knighthood by his Royal Highness, King Charles. Congratulations, Mr. Brian!”

Let’s remember that Queen was one of the most important and prominent bands in the United Kingdom during the 80s.