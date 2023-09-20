The leader of the British crown, together with his wife Camila Parker, began a state visit to France this Wednesday, September 20, postponed since last March due to strong protests against the pension reform. Among the objectives of King Charles III is to strengthen ties between the two nations, but the monarch, who will address the French Parliament on Thursday, will also discuss with President Emmanuel Macron issues of global interest such as the war in Ukraine and climate change.

A visit focused on strengthening ties between London and Paris, affected by tensions after the implementation of Brexit.

This Wednesday, September 20, France rolled out the red carpet for the three-day state visit of King Charles III, with his wife Camilla Parker.

After being received at the Orly airport in Paris by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the representatives of British royalty headed to the Arc de Triomphe, to attend a ceremony with the French president and the first lady Brigitte Macron, where with a floral offering They paid tribute to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which honors soldiers who died in times of war without being identified.

King Charles III and French President Emmanuel Macron stand in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Franco-British crown decorated with the ribbons of the King and the President of France can be seen during the welcome ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe on September 20, 2023 in Paris, France. © Chris Jackson/Pool/Via Reuters

His arrival “symbolizes the relationship of friendship and trust” between the British monarch and President Emmanuel Macron, since both “have worked closely in the past to protect biodiversity and fight global warming,” highlighted the Elysee Palace.

For their part, the British royalty shared a message on the kings’ Twitter account in which they extolled their “admiration” for France. “We will celebrate the special bond between our two countries and all that your wonderful nation has to offer,” they pointed out.

Although Charles III’s trip has special attention on the history, culture and values ​​shared between France and the United Kingdom, the monarch is also expected to address other issues of European and global interest with local authorities.

Charles III will address the French Parliament on Thursday

President Macron and the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II will hold talks, which are expected to cover topics such as the war in Ukraine, global warming and the migratory situation in Europeespecially at a time when the island of Lampedusa, in southern Italy, is overwhelmed by the enormous number of people who have arrived in recent days, mainly from Tunisia.

Additionally, on Thursday, September 21, Carlos III will address legislators in the Senate. Francophile and francophone, like Elizabeth II, the king is expected to evoke the deep affection his mother expressed for France, local officials said.

A demonstration that takes on greater relevance when the governments of both nations have faced strong disagreements in recent years over the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles III speak during a welcome ceremony, at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, on September 20, 2023. © Chris Jackson/Pool/Via Reuters

Charles III is also scheduled to head, alongside Macron, to Notre-Dame Cathedral on Thursday to observe the ongoing renovation work, aimed at reopening the iconic site in late 2024.

In addition, both will attend a meeting with British and French business leaders, which will discuss the financing of projects related to biodiversity and the fight against climate change, an issue in which the king has shown great activism for 50 years.

Charles III will end his state visit on Friday, September 22, in Bordeaux, in southwestern France and home to an important British colony. There he will tour the experimental forest, designed to monitor the impact of climate on urban forests, and meet with emergency workers and communities affected by the 2022 wildfires.

With Reuters and AP