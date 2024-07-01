Mexico City.- King Charles III is in talks to schedule a visit to Montecito, in the United States, to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, amid the tense relationship he has had with his son, Prince Harry. His decision could trigger the anger of Queen Camilla and William.

A report from the New Idea portal revealed that next month, Carlos III will have time to travel to the United States, where his youngest son and grandchildren reside.

Although everything could go smoothly because both the monarch and the Duke of Sussex are willing to reconnect, the other side of the Royal Family, led by William and Camilla, are not reportedly in agreement with such a trip following his cancer diagnosis.

“Now, Charles is feeling a little better and knows this is the showdown that needs to happen. This dispute has been going on for too long and Charles is keen to resolve it, but he knows it has to be on Harry and Meghan’s turf, particularly if he wants to see his grandchildren,” a source told New Idea.

“Guillermo cannot understand why Carlos would take such a risk. Camilla is against the trip more for health reasons. The Australian tour in October is going to be very hard for a man of his age who is suffering from cancer, let alone an emotional transatlantic trip to visit his estranged son.”

Harry is also keen to host his father, a California-based source told the outlet. “He is relieved that Charles seems to want to make the effort,” the source added.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror that the visit by Charles III is still in the process of obtaining approval and could be something discreet and private.

The update on their meeting came weeks after The Mirror reported that the British king was keen to connect with his grandchildren.

“He’s desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet won’t remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be,” Quinn said.