“King Charles III is dead”. The news comes from Russia and spreads before proving to be false. What triggered the short circuit on the fate of the sovereign, who is 75 years old and is being treated for cancer, is the Telegram profile of Vedomosti, one of the most reliable financial newspapers. The invented 'scoop' is making noise at a time when the royal family is grappling with Princess Kate's 'mysterious' condition.

Vedomosti lights the fuse with a post in which the photo of Charles in full uniform is combined with an unequivocal caption: “The British King Charles III is dead”. The news spreads, relaunched from channel to channel, including the megaphone Readovka, a pro-Kremlin and pro-Putin profile with over 2.3 million subscribers.

And never mind if in the meantime no announcement arrives from Buckingham Palace and if the BBC does not spread news on the sovereign's death. Readovka continues and publishes an image relating to an “announcement made by royal communications. The king passed away suddenly yesterday afternoon”. The communication is reminiscent of the 'real' one which announced to the world the passing of Queen Elizabeth: in short, a reliable fake, at least for Russian users. The news reaches Ukraine, then Tajikistan. The first doubts creep in, in Russia the Gazeta.ru website notes – with a hint of suspicion – that “nothing is said in the British media and in all likelihood the information is false”. It's up to the Tass agency, after a few hours, to stop the carousel of lies: “King Charles III continues to deal with his official business and participate in private commitments”.