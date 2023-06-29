During London Climate Action Week, King Charles presided over the opening event of the climate countdown clock that recalls the deadline set in the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to less than 1.5°C.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of the upcoming Climate Summit, who emphasized that the main goal of the COP28 climate conference is to make this goal within reach.

Scientists said that achieving that goal is vital to ensuring a safe and livable planet, as adhering to the 1.5°C limit provides only a 50-50 chance of avoiding catastrophic tipping points that would raise the Earth’s temperature beyond human control.

The opening ceremony activities included private roundtable talks with about 1,500 personalities from government, corporate and academic circles.

Nick Henry, chief executive and founder of Climate Action, said the key to the National Climate Clock was designed to drive climate action across the UK.

A countdown of the climate clock will be broadcast in Piccadilly Circus in London for five days.