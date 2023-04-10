The coronation in the times of social media. Buckingham Palace has thought – to involve young people as much as possible – of an emoji inspired by the Edwardian crown, from the seventeenth century, worn by Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation ceremony in 1953 and next May 6 by King Charles II This emoticon will accompany messages on Twitter with the hashtags #Coronation, #CoronationBigLunch, #TheBigHelpOut and others of the same style. The British crown had already launched a special emoji for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee in spring 2022. In that case it was a corgi, the monarch’s favorite dog, wearing a crown. But let’s get to all the details of the big event.

Crowns and jewels

Let’s start with the great jewels that will only be shown off on this occasion, and we are obviously talking about crowns. the sovereign’s orb, golden spurs, bracelets known as armils, two maces, five swords, the sovereign’s ring, the sovereign’s scepter with cross, and the sovereign’s scepter with dove. Charles, 74, will be crowned with the 17th-century St Edward’s Crown, which has been retrofitted to his head, dated 1661, before switching to the lighter Imperial State Crown which he will wear at the end of the ceremony, as is customary. Camilla will be crowned in Queen Mary’s crown which has been modified to include some of the late Queen’s jewels, such as the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds which were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewelery collection for many years. There was controversy over the potential use of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, seized by the East India Company in 1849 and presented to Queen Victoria, and which featured in the late Queen Mother’s crown in 1937, but it has now been outdated. Charles III will leave the abbey with the Imperial State Crown, or Crown of State, the crown which the monarch exchanges for the St Edward’s Crown at the end of the coronation service.

The anointing

The chrysmal oil with which the King and Queen Consort will be anointed, which was consecrated in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem in March, will be contained in the Ampulla, made of gold and cast in the shape of an eagle with its arms outstretched. The silver-gilt coronation spoon is the oldest item in use at coronations, having first been recorded in 1349 in the regalia of St Edward’s at Westminster Abbey, and is the only piece of goldsmiths’ work royalty survived from the twelfth century. It was used to anoint King James I in 1603 and at every subsequent coronation. In 1649, the spoon was sold to the Yeoman of King Charles I’s Wardrobe, who returned it for King Charles II’s coronation in 1661, when small seed beads were added to the decoration of the handle.





The route of the royal carriage

Charles and Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace in The King’s Procession to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, the royal carriage created for Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Her Majesty’s reign in 2012. The carriage will be pulled by eight Windsor Gray and, due to its weight of four tons, will travel at walking pace. From Buckingham Palace, the royal couple will travel along The Mall, through Admiralty Arch, around Trafalgar Square, along Whitehall and through Parliament Square to arrive at Westminster Abbey. The processional route will take 1.3 miles and is only a quarter of that of the King’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The newly crowned Charles and the Queen Consort will return from Westminster Abbey via the proven route of Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace. The return procession, from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, will retrace the same route in reverse and include armed forces from all of the Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories and all UK Armed Forces services, along with the guard of the Sovereign’s body and to the Royal Watermen.

The Twitter emoji

Buckingham Palace has revealed an official emoji to celebrate the coronation. The colorful comic motif will depict the 17th century solid gold St Edward’s Crown with purple velvet cap, the regalia that will be used to crown the King on 6 May. It will be used on a number of social media hashtags for the coronation weekend. The Palace said the image marking the weekend of coronation festivities will appear on Twitter from April 10 when the hashtags #Coronation, #CoronationConcert, #CoronationWeekend and #CoronationBigLunch will be used.