The King of England has asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate Frogmore Cottage to allow Prince Andrew to occupy the house, according to exclusive information the sun and confirmed by other British media, such as The Telegraph. Talks between Buckingham Palace and Harry and Meghan, who currently live in Montecito, California (USA), have been underway since the Duke of Sussex published his controversial memoirs in January, entitled In the shadowwhich were not to the liking of the royal house, but have intensified recently.

The cause of this acceleration, according to reports The Telegraph, He is Prince Andrew, Duke of York and brother of Charles III. Since the end of 2019, when the disastrous interview with the BBC took place in which he unsuccessfully wanted to distance himself from the shady activities of his friend, the millionaire American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, he has been removed from any public activity representing the British monarchy. and, later, at the beginning of 2022, all the military titles and royal patronages that he possessed were withdrawn. This year, starting in April, the Duke of York will also stop receiving his annual allowance of 249,000 pounds (282,370 euros at the current exchange rate), which makes him unable to maintain his current residence in Windsor. Hence, Carlos wants to move his brother to that house, recently renovated. A decision, therefore, that has not gone down well with Enrique and Meghan, according to sources close to the couple consulted by the British press, who affirm that they have experienced this decision as “a very cruel final punishment”. The couple would have until early summer to get their belongings out of the place.

Prince Andrew is considered the great problem inherited by Carlos III. Favorite son of the late Elizabeth II, the Duke of York refuses to leave the public scene, maintains his innocence and threatens to revive his legal battle against Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accuses him of having abused her when she was a minor. Carlos III has effectively erased him from the official photo. At the end of last year, he achieved urgent approval, both in the House of Commons and in the House of Lords, of the State Counselors Act, which incorporated his brothers Princess Anne and Prince Edward to the list of members of the royal family who could replace him in his public tasks in case of illness or displacement abroad. In this way, the possibility that Andrés, or Enrique, ended up replacing Carlos III occasionally was eliminated. Although, as now reported The Telegraphthe king does not want to leave his brother “homeless and penniless”, suggesting that alternative arrangements are being made for his rehousing.

Frogmore Cottage is the house where Henry of England and Meghan Markle decided to live as members of the British royal family, a more discreet and smaller refuge than Kensington Palace. It is a beautiful house on the grounds of Windsor that they reformed to their liking. With 10 rooms, a study, a greenhouse, special glazing to protect it from the noise of the nearby Heathrow airport and a tennis court, Frogmore, an hour from London, was chosen by the dukes as their main residence to the astonishment of many. . As the newspaper explained Sunday Times, they decided to leave there because Markle was convinced that a conspiracy was hatched in the London palaces against her. It is, as reported in The Telegraph“the only safe place” left for the dukes in England, who are embroiled in a legal battle to obtain police protection in England.

The news of the eviction of the Dukes of Sussex comes at a time when their popularity is in tatters, and just 66 days before the coronation of Carlos III takes place, a tradition with 900 years of history that will take place on the 6th of May in Westminster Abbey and which is the highlight and loaded with symbolism. The move seems to raise even more questions about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive an invitation to the ceremony.