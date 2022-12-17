King Charles III danced with Anne Frank’s sister-in-law, 93-year-old Eva Schloss, as they visited a Jewish community center on Finchley Road, north London, to mark the Hanukkah holiday. Mrs. Schloss, a survivor of Auschwitz, is the daughter of Elfriede Geiringer who in 1953 married Otto Frank, father of Anna, the young German Jew who became a symbol of the Holocaust for her diary and for her tragic death in the Bergen concentration camp. Belsen in 1945.



