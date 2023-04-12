Other than Harry and Meghan. Now the Sussexes for Charles III are the least of the problems. In fact, it seems that yesterday – as revealed by the Mirror – Charles III summoned those responsible for the great ceremony of May 6 to redress them: “Protocol has failed in its objective” were the initial words of the sovereign. In short, the coronation, which is just over twenty days away, is in chaos: more complete. Everything is late: from organizing the seats at Westminster Abbey, to organizing the live broadcast, to the safety of the route, up to a problem that is usually the first to be solved: the official clothes that the royal family will wear the day of the coronation.

And although they are working 24 hours a day at Buckingham Palace, the sovereign is worried and the tension is cut with a knife. What went wrong first was the dress rehearsal which would have been much longer than expected, which is unacceptable for an event that will be followed on live TV all over the world. Charles III had been very clear: «I want a streamlined ceremony that lasts a maximum of 90 minutes». In short, a function much reduced to the one it saw 70 years ago, starring a young Elizabeth who ascended the throne. And instead in the general rehearsal of a few days ago it went too far, reaching an hour and 45 minutes.

But that’s not enough. According to the Mirror, the organizers of the ceremony still have some uncertainty about the route that the Royal Carriage will follow, a route – moreover – already published by the main English newspapers. Another sore point (and here Harry and Meghan are back on the scene who have not yet dissolved the reserve by announcing their presence at the coronation, and the deadline was April 3) the seats in the church: depending on whether the Sussexes will be there or not , with a domino effect, the whole arrangement will have to change. If they come, one thing is certain: they will not have the honor of appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace together with the rest of the royal family.

Another chapter that would have infuriated King Charles, the clothes. In fact, the sovereign found that the sophisticated costume intended for him for the solemn ceremony was too heavy and cumbersome. Already his mother, Queen Elizabeth who was in her prime at the time, confessed that she suffered a lot from those long hours spent wearing a crown weighing two kilos, and King Charles would not want to suffer as much because of a dress that could even stumble. At the moment, it would not even be clear whether the ladies who will be present at the ceremony will be able to wear the tiara before Camilla enters the Abbey, but above all the royals were only told this week what they will have to wear, which forced them into a run-up to finish off the clothes at the last moment.

In short, this coronation would have pleased at least up to now the great Lina Wertmüller who – exactly half a century ago – made one of her funniest films: «Everything is in order and nothing is in order».