The act marks the monarch's environmental efforts and the tree will be replanted; He also emphasized the importance of “universal” values

King Charles III, of the United Kingdom, gave his Christmas speech this Sunday (Dec 25, 2023), from Buckingham Palace. He broke the royal tradition of Christmas messages by standing next to a natural tree for the first time, marking his environmental and sustainability efforts.

According to Buckingham Palace, the tree will be replanted after the commemorative dates. He talked about protecting the environment. “The planet needs to be protected for the sake of our children’s children”.

The tree contained natural and sustainable decorations such as pine cones.

“Throughout my lifetime, I have been pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the only home we all share.”stated the monarch.

Previously, a plastic tree was used in Christmas messages.

Charles also emphasized the importance of values “universal” shared between religions, at a time of “increasingly tragic conflict around the world”.

The king also praised the work of volunteers, calling them “selfless army of people” that constitute the “essential backbone of our society”.

Watch the full speech (9min33s), in English: