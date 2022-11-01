King Charles III, successor to Queen Elizabeth II, who died last September, has begun to sell the inheritance he received from his mother. It is estimated that he has already raised about 1 million pounds, which gives approximately R$ 6 million at the current price, in just three days of auction.

The new king sold horses that were part of his mother’s breeding, who was passionate about animals. He, however, did not develop the same admiration for the animals and began to get rid of some of them.

According to the British portal BBC, 14 animals that belonged to the queen were offered for sale. The horses, some of them racing champions, were up for auction.

A spokesperson for the auction revealed that the sale of animals is not exclusive to the new king, but a royal custom. Elizabeth II herself reportedly sold some of her animals throughout her reign.

With the three days of auction, the estimate is that Charles has sold some of the purebred animals for between 150,000 and 300,000 pounds.

Regarding the inauguration of the new king, the British royal family announced the 6th of May 2023 as the coronation date. The event will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

The tradition of the ceremony has lasted for the last 900 years. The Royal Palace also announced that Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, wife of the King, will also be crowned during the ceremony.