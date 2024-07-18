At the Palace of Westminster, the British monarch attended the State Opening of Parliament ceremony and presented priorities

King Charles III of the United Kingdom announced this Wednesday (17.Jul.2024) the legislative agenda of Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Labor Party). With Queen Consort Camilla, the monarch participated in the State Opening of Parliament ceremony at the Palace of Westminster, in London (England).

After being paraded through the Royal Gallery, King Charles read a speech written by the new Labour government. “My government’s legislative program will be mission-led and based on the principles of security, justice and opportunity for all”he declared.

The legislative package proposed by the prime minister includes more than 35 bills, focusing on economic growth, reforming laws, accelerating infrastructure projects and creating jobs.

Starmer said the changes proposed by the Labour Party would change the country. “Serving hard-working people. Creating wealth in every community. National renewal begins now.”, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).