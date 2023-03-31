Dhe rain dribbles onto City Hall Square as Britain’s King Charles III. and his wife Camilla arrive. The umbrellas and the Union Jack flags of the visitors stand in friendly contrast to this. The day before there were more colorful harbingers: activists of the last generation had sprayed the facade of Hamburg City Hall with red paint on Thursday morning. The royal couple’s first trip abroad is under omens that should appeal to the climate activists: the topics of sustainability and climate protection determine various program items on the trip to Berlin and Hamburg.

The weather doesn’t bother the visitors behind the barrier: Hanna was one of the first on the town hall market in the morning, at seven o’clock sharp. Carsten Böhm joined just under an hour later, the two of them have strategically considered their place at the barrier and are deliberately standing a little to the side of the entrance: “We hope that they will get off here and come by us.”

The places behind the barrier are hard fought

Their hope is to be fulfilled a good hour and a half later, Charles and Camilla shake hands with many visitors on the way to City Hall. Hanna and Carsten Böhm are not the only ones who have been standing in the rain for a few hours to greet the king and his wife. Petra Nagel came with her daughter and grandson – three generations of royal fans. You are perfectly prepared: With rain cape and umbrella in Union Jack design. Nagel was already there when the royals visited the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. She stands with her family in the first row behind the barrier, even today these places are hotly contested.

The royal couple completed their program on schedule: after Charles and Camilla worked on the train from Berlin to Hamburg – this was evident from the royal family’s Instagram account – they arrived at Dammtor station at half past twelve on the dot.







From there we continued to greet the visitors at Dag Hammarskjöld Square in front of the train station. At the south exit, the royal couple then laid white roses on the bronze sculpture “The Last Farewell” by the sculptor Frank Meisler. The memorial commemorates a major rescue operation before the outbreak of World War II, during which more than a thousand mostly Jewish children were brought to Britain to escape Nazi persecution.

Just like Elizabeth and Philip

Charles and Camilla then drove to the Nikolaikirche in a Bentley belonging to the Berlin embassy – the church had been bombed during World War II. On Friday, the British royal couple visited this place as another sign of reconciliation. On Thursday it had already visited troops in Finowfurt: the German and British military stationed there together lowered a bridge there, which the British royal couple walked together with the Federal President and the First Lady.

From the Nikolaikirche we went to the Rathausmarkt, where the couple was expected by more than 2000 visitors. Mayor Peter Tschentscher received his guests at the Spiegel, the upper landing of the magnificent Senate staircase with its red carpet, in Hamburg City Hall, along with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender.

Charles and Camilla then signed the city’s Golden Book – just like Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip did on May 28, 1965. The mood at the current photo session in City Hall was also good: Camilla smiled at the cameras, while Charles shortly after with a pen, signed and then left his place to his wife.

A boat trip through the harbor followed. At the end of their visit to Germany, the king and queen bid farewell with British and German music: At a party at the British Embassy in Shed 52 in the port, the Hamburg shanty choir de Tampentrekker welcomed the guests with the songs “Das Herz von St. Pauli” and “Auf the Reeperbahn at half past midnight”. And the Hamburg bagpipe band Baul Muluy Pipes and Drums played with the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland and the folk band Ferris & Sylvester.