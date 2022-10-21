There is concern after King Charles still shows himself in public with very swollen hands.

After the death of the Queen Elizabethson Charles he became the heir to the throne. Pending the official proclamation, the neo King Charles is already engaged in several public outings around the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately, the most attentive cannot fail to notice Carlo’s rather precarious health conditions. His hands are above all a cause for concern.

Carlo is 75 years old and it is normal to suffer the ailments of time. In the latest public releases, the ruler has appeared with some hands very swollen. In particular, in the last photo taken while Carlo and Camilla were feeding carrots to some horses. Obviously, this symptom is not always a harbinger of a serious illness.

The most experienced have tried to make assumptions about what it could be. Swollen hands and fingers may simply be due to water retention, edema or a buildup of fluid.

At the same time, however, they could be a wake-up call for disease rheumatic joints or be caused by taking medications to treat diabetes or hypertension.

At the moment, no official communications have arrived from the royal house about it and therefore it is not known for certain why Carlo has these showy swollen hands.

Criticisms for the cost management policy

Meanwhile, several criticisms are coming in for the expense management policy adopted by Carlo. A way to slim down the crown and save money in a period of severe crisis. But there are those who disagree, especially with the decision to reduce to the essential the day of the official coronation which will take place on May 6, 2023.

Apparently Carlo wants a short and affordable ceremony, with few guests. Not a good business card according to many. “A bearish coronation will be counterproductive, it is an opportunity to represent the people and the nation on the global stage. It would be sad if it were wasted “ – said the historian Andrew Robertscriticizing the excessive sobriety of the coronation of Charles III.