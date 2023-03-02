King Charles has presented the keys to Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry’s home, to Prince Andrew. Harry and his wife Meghan’s American foundation, Archewell, have confirmed that the couple have been asked to leave the house. The couple will then no longer have a residence in the United Kingdom, British media report.

The last belongings of Harry (38) and Meghan (41) will soon be shipped to California, where the couple currently lives. They have until the beginning of summer to leave. Initially they were only given a few weeks, but now they have been given time until after the coronation.

Frogmore Cottage is located in Windsor and is part of King Charles' estate. It was Harry and Meghan's first home. They received it shortly after their wedding in 2018 from the late Queen Elizabeth. When the couple moved to California about two years later, Harry and Meghan kept the cottage as their British residence. According to Page Six the couple got the message from the king 24 hours after appearing of Harry's much-discussed biography Save, in which he does not spare the royal family. He wrote, among other things, about his brother William who had once thrown him to the ground during an argument.

Royal House reporter Omid Scobie, author of the book Finding freedom to which Meghan collaborated, says based on ‘a close friend’ of the couple that Harry and Meghan see the eviction’as a very cruel punishmentfrom Charles. The couple have not been able to count on royal security when visiting Britain for some time, and the heavily guarded Frogmore Cottage was the only place they could safely go, Scobie claims. “It’s like the family wants to cut them out of the picture for good,” his source said.

Disgraced Prince Andrew

The couple can rarely be found in the UK anymore, which is why King Charles is said to have decided to give the property to his younger brother Andrew. He would soon have to leave his current home, the luxurious Royal Lodge, because Charles would like to limit Andrew's allowances. This would make the Royal Lodge too expensive for Andrew, much to Andrew's dismay. Andrew would now pay just $280 a week for the 30-room mansion with 98 acres of land and a swimming pool. Frogmore has 'only' four bedrooms, a vegetable garden and a yoga studio.

Prince Andrew was discredited when a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her as a minor. The victim, Virginia Giuffre, filed a report. Andrew vehemently denied, but still agreed to a multimillion-euro settlement to avoid litigation. He is no longer a full member of the royal family.

