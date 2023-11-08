For an advocate of environmental causes, a plan to expand oil and gas drilling in the North Sea was probably not what King Charles III would have hoped to announce when yesterday he opened the British parliament for the first time as monarch. In his speech – underlines the New York Times – the king outlined this and 20 other legislative priorities of the government in a ceremony rich in tradition that required a demonstration of the impassive political neutrality for which his mother, Queen Elizabeth II , she was famous.

Drafted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but delivered by King Charles, the sovereign gave a speech with a list of bills that included policies most likely to strongly disagree with his personal views. Among these, the prime minister’s plan make greater use of Britain’s oil and gas reserves in the North Sea. Although the Conservative government says it will still meet its targets for Britain to become a country with net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, the decision to license more fossil fuel extraction has angered conservatives activists against climate change, a cause that has been close to Carlo’s heart for decades.

But as we know, the British king reigns and does not govern. And it is perhaps to distract public opinion from the embarrassment of the sovereign that the press focused more attention on Camilla, who accompanied Carlo to the opening ceremony of parliament. Her ivory dress with gold and silver embroidery is the same one previously worn at the king’s coronation in May 2023, a creation by British designer Bruce Oldfield. Just as the king’s speech is an integral part of the tradition, wearing the same dress is anything but unusual and indeed fits firmly into another royal tradition, also respected by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who once again wore the dress of her coronation in 1953 a total of six times, as well as the opening of parliament in New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka in 1954 and in Canada in 1954 and 1957.

But this was not the only homage paid by Camilla to Elizabeth. In fact, the sovereign wore the state diadem of George VI, which includes 1,333 diamonds and 169 pearls. Made for the coronation of King George IV in 1820, it later became a staple for the sovereigns of the United Kingdom. It passed from the head of Queen Adelaide to that of Queen Victoria, to Queen Alexandra, to Queen Mary, to Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother), to Elizabeth II, who wore it at almost every opening of parliament during her reign, passing only in the last years of the reign to a lighter crown.