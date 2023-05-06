By Suban Abdulla and Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman

LONDON (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of people of all ages, from the UK and around the world, gathered in rainy central London on Saturday to witness the coronation of King Charles and soak up the unique atmosphere, with many wearing crowns. and mantles.

From dawn, people dressed in red, white and blue and holding union flags lined the streets for the first UK coronation in 70 years and a huge display of pageantry and pageantry.

As Charles and Camilla rode in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, thousands cheered and raised their cellphones to capture the moment. Many brought stools or steps so they could see over the crowd.

“I wouldn’t have missed it for the world,” said Michelle Fawcett, a 52-year-old lawyer, standing along the procession route on a rainy day in London.

“Nobody else in the world does pomp and ceremony like we do.”

Those gathered had different reasons for being there. Many older visitors wanted to show their support for Charles and the monarchy, others noted the beginning of a new era. Several younger observers spoke of wanting to witness history, and some wanted to join in on a big party.

Many lined the streets for the Queen’s funeral and wanted to return to the capital for a more celebratory event.

Mark Strasshine, 36, who was in the crowd with his parents, said it was a moving occasion to be there.

“It makes you feel the heart of the nation inside you a little bit, and it moves you a little bit inside,” he said.

Charles, who had the longest wait for the throne of any British monarch, is not as popular as his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and his coronation did not attract the millions who thronged the streets to watch his coronation in 1953.

But polls show that the public generally approves of Charles as king and most still support the monarchy, even if young people are less interested.

