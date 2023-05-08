King Charles, the coronation celebrations continue: the concert in Windsor and the Big Lunch close the historic event

The May 6, 2023 It was a historic day for the United Kingdom. King Charles III he was crownedtogether with Queen Camilla, in the spotlight of the whole world. However, the sumptuous event did not end in the space of a single day. In fact, the celebrations continued, as tradition dictates, also in the following two days, i.e. yesterday, Sundayand today, Mondaywhich was proclaimed holiday. While the big one took place on Sunday evening concert at windsor castlewhich was attended by 20 thousand people, among the subjects of the whole country the so-called took place instead Big luncheswhere around 67,000 banquets and open-air lunches were set up in neighborhoods and parks.

The royal couple, after the private reception at the family castle in Windsor, he thus also participated in the concert on Sunday evening, open to the public and broadcast live on TV. To introduce the actor Hugh Bonneville (famous for Downton Abbey), to perform many artists on the world music scene: from Lionel Richie to Katy Perryby the pianist Lang Lang to the opera singer Andrea Bocelli, as well as a choir of more than 300 people. The show then continued with sets from the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art.

The concert was also attended by the prince williamthe eldest son of King Charles, who paid homage thus: “My father’s words, entering Westminster Abbey yesterday, were a service promise. It was a pledge to continue to serve, because for over 50 years in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he dedicated himself to serving othersboth present and future generations and those whose memory must not be overlooked”.

