King Charles III of Britain commented on Friday on the riots carried out by the far-right in the United Kingdom in recent days.

King Charles thanked the police for their response to the riots, attributing the violence to “a small number of delinquents” and calling for “mutual respect and understanding.”

In phone calls with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and police officials, the King “stressed that he was greatly encouraged by the many examples of solidarity in the face of aggression and delinquency by a small number, with the compassion and resistance of a larger number” of people, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

The riots began after false information was circulated about the alleged suspect in a knife attack on a dance class in the north-west English city of Southport on July 29. The attack left three girls aged between six and nine dead.

Rumours initially spread on social media that the attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker. But the suspect was later identified as Welsh-born Axel Rudakubana. British media reported that his parents were from Rwanda.