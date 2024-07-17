London (Union)

Britain’s King Charles III confirmed that the British government is committed to the two-state solution to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

He stated that “the government is committed to the two-state solution with Israel alongside a sovereign Palestinian state that enjoys the elements of survival.”

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati stressed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock the importance of pressuring the Israeli government to fully implement the relevant Security Council resolutions to stop the war on the Gaza Strip and allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

A statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that Abdel Aati discussed, during a phone call with Baerbock, Egypt’s mediation efforts in the negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, where he pointed out “the importance of the two countries’ combined efforts to resolve the region’s crises in light of Egypt’s influence in the region and Germany’s role and influence in Europe and on the international scene.”

Abdel-Ati also stressed the importance of continued German support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), according to the statement.