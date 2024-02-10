Home page World

A few days after it became known that he had cancer, Charles celebrated a mini comeback. First he thanks them in a statement for their sympathy, then he shows himself – smiling and waving.

Sandringham – Almost a week after it was announced that he had cancer, King Charles III. shown smiling in public during a church visit. The 75-year-old came to a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in the eastern English county of Norfolk on Sunday with his wife Queen Camilla. He wore a brown coat and held an umbrella in his hand while he waved briefly to onlookers and smiled. Camilla (76) walked alongside the monarch in a white coat and a dark hat.

A message of thanks from the king

Charles had previously addressed the public directly for the first time since his cancer diagnosis and thanked him for their support over the past few days. “I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received over the past few days,” the king said in a thank you message released by Buckingham Palace late Saturday evening. “As anyone affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” the statement said.

He said it was also heartening to hear that sharing his own diagnosis had helped to advance public understanding of cancer and shine a light on the work of all those supporting cancer patients and their families in the UK and around the world. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and commitment has been heightened by my own personal experience,” the King said.

The palace announced on Monday that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. During his recent treatment in hospital for benign prostate enlargement, another problem was noticed and subsequent diagnostic tests revealed a form of cancer, it said. The king has now started regular treatments.

Charles does not attend public appointments

The palace did not say exactly what type of cancer it was. But it shouldn't be prostate cancer. According to the circumstances, her husband is doing “extremely well,” Camilla said on Thursday evening during her first public appearance after the illness became known at an event in Salisbury, southern England.

Doctors have advised Charles not to attend any public appointments during his cancer treatment – but according to the palace, he will continue to carry out state affairs. On Tuesday he was seen in public for the first time since his diagnosis when he and Camilla left their London residence Clarence House in a car after a brief meeting with his younger son Prince Harry, 39. The couple had reportedly traveled to the Sandringham estate to relax that same day.

King Charles III has been the British monarch for more than a year after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 at the age of 96. She had been queen for 70 years. dpa