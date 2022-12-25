King Charles III has arrived together with the British royal family at St. Mary Magdalene’s church, on the Sandringham estate, where the British royals usually spend the Christmas holidays. Together with the sovereign the queen consort, Camilla, prince William and his wife Kate together with his three children. This is the first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II. Her celebration was also attended by Princess Beatrice of York together with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Zara by her and her husband Mike Tindall. Later King Charles will deliver his first Christmas speech as a King: a tribute to his mother is expected.



01:05