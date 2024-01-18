King Charles ''is well'' and ''can't wait to get back to work'' after the suspension of commitments for the prostate surgery which he will undergo next week. Queen Camilla said this when answering a question about the king's health while visiting the Aberdeen Art Gallery. Buckingham Palace announced the postponement of the commitments of King Charles, 75 years oldexplaining that after surgery he will need “a short recovery period“.
