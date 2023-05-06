By Michael Holden and Andrew MacAskill and Paul Sandle

LONDON (Reuters) – King Charles III was anointed and crowned on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry stretching back 1,000 years.

In front of a congregation of around 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Church of England, slowly placed the 360-year-old Crown of St Edward on Charles’s head as he sat on a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.

Gun salutes were fired at the Tower of London and across capital and country, in Gibraltar, Bermuda and on ships at sea. “God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the king live forever,” the congregation at the abbey said after a trumpet fanfare.

During the historic and solemn two-hour religious ceremony, which dates back to the time of William the Conqueror in 1066, Charles’ second wife, Camilla, was also crowned queen.

While rooted in history, the ceremony – televised for only the second time – is also an attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy, with those involved reflecting a more diverse country and all its religions.

For a nation struggling to find its way through the political turmoil following its departure from the European Union and maintain its footing in a new world order, supporters say the royal family still offers an international draw, a vital diplomatic tool and a means of staying in place. world scenario.

“No other country could put on such a dazzling display – the processions, the pomp, the ceremonies and the street parties,” said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Despite Sunak’s enthusiasm, the coronation comes amid a cost of living crisis and public skepticism, particularly among young people, about the role and relevance of the monarchy.

Saturday’s event will be on a smaller scale than the one staged for Queen Elizabeth in 1953, but still aimed to be spectacular, featuring a range of historic regalia, from golden orbs and bejeweled swords to a scepter holding the world’s largest colorless diamond.

After the ceremony, Charles and Camilla set off in the four-tonne Gold State Coach carriage built for George III, the last king of the United Kingdom’s American colonies, to ride to Buckingham Palace in a mile-long procession.

Meanwhile, hundreds of soldiers in scarlet uniforms and black bearskin hats lined The Mall, the grand boulevard leading to the palace, in what is the biggest ceremonial event of its kind in the UK since the coronation of the mother of Charles.

Tens of thousands of people ignored the torrential downpour in a crowd to watch what some saw as a historic moment.

“When I was young, I was able to watch (the coronation of) Queen Elizabeth on television in Hartford, Connecticut, at a friend’s house because we didn’t have a TV,” said Peggy Jane Laver, 79, a retired US teacher. “I am thrilled to be here for the coronation in person.”

(Written by Michael Holden and Kate Holton; Additional reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Sarah Young, Suban Abdulla, Rachel Armstrong, Farouq Suleiman, Muvija M and Paul Sandle)