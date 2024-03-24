King Charles and Princess Catherine's bond has grown closer following their simultaneous hospital admission in January. Insiders tell The Times that the monarch, who had to undergo prostate surgery, regularly visited his daughter-in-law who was recovering from abdominal surgery. Catherine announced on Friday that the operation revealed she had cancer. A form of cancer was also found in Charles, Buckingham Palace announced in early February.

