By Michael Holden

ABOYNE, Scotland (Reuters) – Britain’s King Charles and Prince William made their first public appearances on Thursday since the release of Prince Harry’s telltale memoir and television interviews in which he made allegations against his father, the brother and other British royalty.

In his book “What’s Left”, Harry reveals that he begged his father not to marry his second wife Camilla, now queen consort. The book also featured several other revelations, including that older brother and heir to the throne William overthrew him during a heated argument.

Harry also used promotional interviews to bolster his allegations that some royals, including Camilla and William, and their aides leaked damaging stories about him or his American wife, Meghan, to tabloids in order to protect themselves or improve their reputations. .

Charles spoke to supporters but made no immediate comment on the recent furor when he arrived for a visit to the Aboyne Community Shed, in a village in Scotland, to meet representatives involved with local support groups.

The low-key trip, the monarch’s first public event of the year, was in stark contrast to recent high-profile coverage of his son’s book, which came a month after the release of a six-episode Netflix docuseries about him and Meghan.

Also on Thursday, a smiling, happy William and his wife Kate, whom Harry also criticizes in his book, made their first appearances since the memoir’s release, at a hospital in northern England. They also made no public reference to the situation.

So far, neither Buckingham Palace nor royal advisers have commented on Harry’s revelations.

Publisher Penguin Random House said the memoir secured the most first-day sales of any non-fiction book it has ever published, with more than 1.4 million copies sold in the US, Canada and the UK.

(Additional reporting by Russell Cheyne in Aboyne and Phil Noble in Liverpool)