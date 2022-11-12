King Carlos III will grant his staff an additional pay of 600 pounds (about 3,300,000 Colombian pesos) to help those who earn the least to face the high cost of living in the UK, where year-on-year inflation is at 10.1%reveals The Sun.

In addition to the monthly salary, staff with a salary below 30,000 pounds (33,900 euros) gross per year will receive this extra at the end of this month, while those with a higher salary will receive a lower pay, according to the tabloid. .

the palace of buckinghamofficial residence of the British royal family, did not want to comment on this information, but it comes to light before the conservative government of Rishi Sunak unveils the measures to overcome the crisis on the 17th.

According to The Sun, the additional contribution planned by the head of state will come from his personal income and not from taxpayers.

The king’s staff earning between 30,000 and 40,000 pounds (33,900 and 45,900 euros) will receive an extra pay of 400 pounds (452 ​​euros) and those with a salary between 40,000 and 45,000 pounds (45,900 and 50,850 euros) will receive 350 pounds ( 395 euros), says the newspaper.

King Charles III of Great Britain and his sister, Princess Anne of Great Britain, the Princess Royal.

The money will come from the income received by Carlos III from the so-called Duchy of Lancaster, made up of an area of ​​18,000 hectares of land in the north of England and also of properties in the center of the British capitalaccording to some media.

This dukedom generates about 20 million pounds (22.6 million euros) a year, according to the media.

“The king is well aware of the rising energy bills people are facing and he is concerned about the financial well-being of loyal palace staff and is doing what he can,” a source told the newspaper.

“The king will pay this money out of his own pocket” to help employees cope with the crisis, he added.

EFE