United Kingdom.- The King Charles III is one of the members of the British royal family that he has suffered the most rejection after all the scandal he experienced after being unfaithful to his first wife and mother of his children, Princess Diana of Wales.

And it is that Lady Di She was one of the most loved figures, not only in England, but throughout the world, since she was characterized by grace, beauty, kindness and goodness, something that is said to have also caused the displeasure of the crown.

Unfortunately, after Princess Diana divorced Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, died in a terrible traffic accident while he was in Paris, so some time later, the monarch got his lover, Camila Parkerbecame his wife and today is the queen consort.

Faced with these complicated situations that have haunted the English throne for long years, many people have also come to wonder how much is the great fortune owned by Carlos III.

According to the medium’Guardian‘, after King Carlos III received the inheritance of his late mother, his fortune amounts to around £1.815 million, or 2,060 million euros.

However, the newspaper admitted that it is “impossible to know” the true value of the properties that are in the hands of the king, something that is “hidden from public scrutiny”, so it brought together a group of experts in the market of the art, automobile and real estate to try to do an analysis and decipher the total of his money.

It should be noted that Carlos III inherited from Queen Elizabeth II the balmoral castlelocated in Scotland, which is surrounded by approximately 21 thousand hectares and is valued at 90 million euros.

On the other hand, as for the Sandringham land, it is valued at 280 million euros and has 6,400 hectares of arable land.

But that is not all, but the same British newspaper estimates that the monarch has in possession several private vehicles with a value of 7.15 million euros, as well as a philatelic collection of around 113 million euros, paintings and pieces of art in general which includes works by Salvador Dalí and Marc Chagall, valued at 27 million euros.

However, a spokesman for Carlos III denied that all the estimates about his money were correct: “Although we do not comment on (Carlos III’s) personal finances, his figures are a creative mix of speculation, assumptions and incorrectness.”

Also, the Buckingham Palace he remained reluctant to reveal his own estimates, as the monarch’s finances must remain “private, like those of any other individual.”