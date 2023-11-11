Los Angeles (AFP)

LeBron James overcame an early injury and scored 32 points on his way to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to overturn their deficit against the Phoenix Suns to their first win away from home, 122-119, in the NBA. After suffering an injury to his lower left leg, which made him limp in the first quarter, The 38-year-old resisted his pain and helped end a streak of three consecutive losses for the Lakers.

He made 11 out of 17 field shots, including 3 out of four from beyond the arc. He also grabbed 11 rebounds and made 6 assists.

This is the Lakers’ first win outside of home this season, and their first in the new “In-Season” tournament with the cup system, which is hoped to give additional interest to the matches early in the season. All games for this new cup count towards the NBA regular season and regular season standings, with the exception of the final on December 9 in Las Vegas.

“The feeling is great because it’s a league win,” LeBron said after the game to ESPN. You heard that there is half a million dollars at stake, we will look for that.” Veteran Kevin Durant was the loser’s best scorer with 38 points and 9 rebounds, and Bradley Beal added 24. The Suns’ lead reached 14 points at one point in the game, and the advantage was lost to them at halftime by 63%. -55.

Regarding his team’s improvement in catching rebounds at the end of the match, James commented, “I think we finally found a solution to rebound balls.” The four-time league champion with three different clubs added, “We finally started scoring three-pointers (12), and this is what helped us return to the atmosphere.” the match”.

After two losses that dropped them from the top of the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics easily defeated their guest Brooklyn Nets 121-107, and the Green Team was led to victory by its stars Jaylen Brown (28 points) and Jason Tatum (23 points and 10 rebounds).

The Celtics led by 17 points in the first half when he made 12 three-pointers. “It’s good to win (in the N-Season), but the most important thing was to get back to winning ways,” Tatum said.

He continued, “We lost twice in a row, so it was important that we return to our homeland and achieve victory.” The thirty clubs were divided into six groups of five, and each team will play a total of four matches this month to determine the six leaders who will be joined by two teams in the quarter-finals.