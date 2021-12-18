This new game mode comes with many new features in its new Early Access update.

Early Access to promising tactical RPG set in a dark interpretation of the myth of King Arthur, has been adding new content for a year. The NeocoreGames game will release its version 1.0 next February 15, 2022, but until then, the game has added some interesting news such as its newly released mode of PVP battles.

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale has unveiled its latest big december update, accompanied by a trailer that collects the news. It is now available for download on Steam and these are some of its features and changes:

New optional PvP game mode

Campaign Act 1 redesign

Redesigned Adventure Map

Redesigned Camelot management, with new build mechanics and improvements

New abilities and items

The PVP comes loaded with options for our contestsPlayers will be able to face each other with teams of four knights. This mode is available with a new multiplayer mode that we will find in the main menu, from it, we can search or create a game. Too we can invite our friends for matches from your Steam friends list. We will have different options to limit the turns in time and three maps for the contest.

Between the changes of the update, we will see each other with a much more difficult Act 1 final boss thanks to some renewed mechanics, changes in the balance of skills, even some completely redesigned. You have available the complete list of changes in the patch notes released on Steam. In 3D Games we have tried King Arthur: Knight’s Tales and we talk about why its bloody mix of role, action and strategy is so promising.

More about: King Arthur: Knight’s Tale and RPG.