King again expresses support for victims: ‘a terrible drama’

King Willem-Alexander again expressed his support for the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Wednesday during the closing talk with the press on the last day of the journey through the Caribbean part of the kingdom. He called it “a terrible drama.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims, relatives, injured and also with the families of the Syrians and Turks in the Netherlands who miss people and are certainly in great uncertainty.”

The king also thanked all aid workers and specifically mentioned the Dutch search and rescue team USAR “which tries to get people out of the rubble day and night”.

On Monday, the royal couple also spoke out about the earthquakes. Through social media, they expressed their deep sympathy for all those affected. “The victims and families are in our thoughts. They deserve every support,” said King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.