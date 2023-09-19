Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Sharjah team won the Men’s Handball Super Cup for the sixth time in its history, and qualified to face the Bahrain champion in the Emirati-Bahraini Super Cup after defeating the Shabab Al-Ahly team 25-24, in the match that was held between them in the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al-Nasr Club, and the first half ended with Al-Fursan leading 14 -11, and the meeting was moderated by international referee Omar Al-Zubair and Rashid Muhammad, and at the table were Ali Jaafar and Khaled Jamal, and observer Muhammad Nasser.

The match and the coronation ceremony were attended by Nabil Ashour, President of the Handball Federation, Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Abdul Salam Rabie, Vice President of the Federation, Faisal Al-Tawash, Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the National Teams Committee, Ali Salem Al-Madfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Club, and Muhammad Al-Hussan. Member of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Club, Head of the Group Games Department.

As for the details, the start was in favor of the Knights with a two-goal lead in the first 5 minutes, and the King succeeded in returning to the match with a 3-3 draw after 7 minutes, and it was repeated 4-4 in the first 10 minutes, and 5-5, and although the Knights had the lead in advancing, However, the confrontation was equal after it reached 7-7 after 18 minutes, and Sharjah coach Sami Al-Saeedi called the first time-out, and the Knights moved better in the last 10 minutes of the first half and raised the difference to 3 goals after the Brazilian Acacio Marquez appeared well, and Ryan Bin Mahmoud, and the Knights succeeded in winning the first half in their favor 14-11.

The King tries to return at the beginning of the second half and scores 3 goals, and Misbah Al-Saani misses the opportunity to equalize, and Abdul Rahman Khamis, the Knights goalkeeper, stands in front of the shots of Mahmoud Fayez and Zuhair Nayem, and the score reaches 18-15 in the first 10 minutes, and Rayan Bin Mahmoud and Issa Al-Bannai come off for two minutes, and Sharjah reduces the difference. To a goal, 18-17, and the confrontation returns to the tie point 19-19 in the middle of the half, and the tie is repeated 21-21 and 22-22 as the confrontation enters the last 5 minutes, and the King succeeds in advancing for the first time in the match 23-22, and the referee awards a penalty kick. In the last seconds at the end of the match, Zuhair Nayem scores the winning goal and clinches the cup with a score of 25-24.