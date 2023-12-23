Kindness | A person underestimates the impact of their acts of kindness and imagines that others find benevolent gestures strange

The underestimation of kindness starts as a child.

Friendliness does good, and it benefits both the kind-hearted person and the object of the benevolence. Still many people empi share praise, express gratitude and offer help to others.

The reason for this seems to be that we tend to systematically underestimate the good effect of our actions.

After all, people have studies as a way of evaluating one's own behavior competence by. We think about how efficient and capable our own actions look in the eyes of other people.

But when other people become a part of our kindness, they think less about our ability than about the warmth of our actions.

Kindness underestimation starts early, fresh research tells.

Even four-year-old children underestimate the positive effect of their acts of kindness.

“Participants across age groups significantly underestimated the positive effect of prosociality”, are reporting Professor of Behavioral Science at the University of Chicago Nicholas Epley and researcher at Stony Brook University Margaret Echelbarger.

Earlier this year, Epley and colleagues published on the underestimation of kindness review article.

In it, the group wrote that people don't fully understand how much other people appreciate acts of kindness.

“ Generous people have higher incomes and more children.

This misinterpretation may lead to people refraining from being kind in their everyday lives. It can weaken both their own and other people's well-being.

Kindness the effects have been tested in several empirical experiments.

For example, test subjects have been made to write letters of gratitude to people towards whom they have felt gratitude but have not shown it before.

Couples have been asked to compliment each other with a few words, and children have given pencils to museum visitors.

The results have always been the same: the person who did the kind act is surprised by how positively the recipient reacts to it.

In addition, the perpetrators of acts of kindness overestimate how strange their actions will make the other person feel.

Of kindness is beneficial in many ways. Both children and adults respond very positively to small gestures of kindness.

In addition, both women and men think that working for others is one of the most highly valued traits in a partner.

With open arms people also have better incomes and more children, Stockholm University researcher Kimmo Eriksson with colleagues reports a couple of years ago.

Spending money on others instead of oneself can also increase a person's happiness, reduce stress, and improve the functioning of the heart and blood vessels, Epley and his colleagues list.

Selfish behavior and desire for revenge, on the other hand, can increase stress and negative emotions.