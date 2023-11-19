Sunday, November 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kindle Unlimited: two months free with Amazon’s Black Friday 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 19, 2023
in Gaming
0
Kindle Unlimited: two months free with Amazon’s Black Friday 2023

Amazon Italy offers a new offer for reading lovers during this Black Friday: two free months of Kindle Unlimited. The price of the service for these two months is €0.00. You can find the promotion at this address.

The two months free Kindle Unlimited promotion is valid only for everyone those who are not currently subscribed to the service (or on a free trial) and for anyone who has not used the free trial or another special offer in the last 3 years. The service will allow you to take advantage of a series of ebooks that you can read unlimitedly from any device.


#Kindle #Unlimited #months #free #Amazons #Black #Friday

See also  Amazon offers: SanDisk Extreme PRO 1 TB SSD at an all-time low price
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts