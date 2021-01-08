Whoever wants to get an eBook reader is often faced with the question: Kindle or Tolino? Here you can find out which advantages the respective products offer.

Kindle or Tolino – not an easy decision at all, because at first glance both eBook readers offer a similar number of advantages. On closer inspection, however, it becomes clear that there are some differences in terms of both functions and price, depending on the model. Here you can find out everything you need to know about batteries, storage devices and more.

Kindle or Tolino: Another question of principle

With the Amazon Kindle, the online mail order company has already positioned itself well in the e-book business. One of its biggest competitors, however, is the Tolino, which is sold through a merger of several German booksellers (Weltbild, Thalia, Hugendubel, Club Bertelsmann). Basically it can be said: Anyone who is already a satisfied Amazon customer could benefit from the strong link with the company. If, on the other hand, you think less of Jeff Bezos’ products, the Tolino could generally be more suitable.

Kindle versus Tolino: differences and similarities at a glance

For many, the Amazon Kindle is considered the classic eBook reader. The company often brings new models to market that are always equipped with new features. There are also inexpensive entry-level devices and models for children. But it is also important to know: Kindle uses its own eBook format – in a certain way, you are bound to buying from Amazon. In the following we will introduce you to Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite & Co.

Kindle

The Amazon Kindle* is the cheapest model in Amazon’s eBook series – the device with integrated front light and 4 GB of storage is sometimes even offered for less than 60 euros. With the six-inch eInk Carta screen, you can read like a real book – even in poor lighting conditions. The week-long runtime with just one battery charge is also practical. To download the books, the device equipped with touch control can be connected to the Internet via WLAN.

Kindle Paperwhite

With the Kindle Paperwhite* You get a waterproof e-book reader with 8 GB of storage space and an even higher display resolution. Integrated backlighting and the ability to play audio books also make the device a practical all-rounder, which is also occasionally available for less than 100 euros. The more expensive model comes with a free cellular connection in addition to WiFi.

The Kindle Oasis* available with 8 and 32 GB memory. Unlike the cheaper models, the eBook reader has a seven-inch display with excellent resolution and lighting that automatically adjusts to the brightness. This model with WiFi and / or free cellular connection is also waterproof and therefore suitable for reading by the pool or in the bathtub. In addition, turning the pages is even faster than with the cheaper Amazon devices.

By the way, the one is suitable for little bookworms Kindle Kids Edition*. This is similar to the simple Kindle, but comes with a sturdy cover. Advertisements, such as those on the cheap model, are also omitted. In addition, the integrated vocabulary trainer offers the opportunity to learn new words very easily.

Tolino: The different Models

All Tolino eBook readers have one thing in common: they need WiFi to download new books. The devices do not offer a free cellular connection. On the other hand, these models can also keep up with the Amazon competition in terms of the integrated dictionary – in addition, the font size and the font can be adapted to your own wishes and needs. The biggest advantage, however, is that it can cope with different formats and is therefore more flexible when it comes to the eBook provider.

Tolino Page 2

The inexpensive competition to the cheap Kindle: The Tolino Page 2* has an integrated front light and a mirror-free eInk Carta display with a size of six inches.

Tolino Shine

With the Tolino Shine 3* There is 8 GB of storage space and a six-inch HD display. For a price of just over 100 euros, the device also offers backlighting that can be adjusted to the time of day. So you can read in bed with warmer light, which is easy on the eyes. Compared to the Tolino, the battery lasts twice as long.

The six inch tall one Vision 4* and 5* with a seven-inch screen, scroll buttons and splash protection are the further developments of the practical eBook reader. Although the battery does not last as long as in the cheaper models, it still guarantees long reading fun.

For fans of particularly large displays, we recommend the luxury device Tolino epic 2* with 8 inches.

eBook reader alternative

By the way: If you don’t want to buy an additional device for reading eBooks, a tablet as an eBook reader may also do. Samsung Galaxy Tab S* are also good. However, the battery doesn’t last that long in use. Loading and reading then work via appropriate programs such as the Kindle app.

This article was first published in August 2020.