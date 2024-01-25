Parents of children in Abu Dhabi complained about “the return of admission tests to enroll students in kindergarten in private schools, despite having been banned during the past three years,” noting that “the child evaluation process is difficult and parents are not allowed to attend.”

They called for setting unified, binding standards for private schools in admission processes, to provide a transparent and equal registration system.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that schools must accept students in kindergarten without conducting any form of tests or interviews.

In detail, parents of kindergarten-age students who applied for their children in private schools confirmed that they had received letters from the schools stating that a date had been set for the interview, noting that they were surprised at the appointed time that the schools were holding tests for the children and rejecting those who showed fear or hesitation, especially since the parents forbid Upon entry, the interview will be with the child alone.

The families of students, Tariq Sobhi, Sameh Ali, Noha Hamdi, and Mayada Saud, said that they took their children to private schools, according to the specified dates, and they found other students at the same time, and each child was called to enter alone, while more than one teacher conducted the interview, noting that “the child Required to write letters and know geometric shapes.

Ahmed Fathi stated that he registered his daughter two years ago in kindergarten and no admission tests were conducted, but this year the school itself required an interview with his second child, noting that the interview was divided into two parts, the first oral and the second on a “tablet” that was delivered to him.

He continued that they gave him three minutes to complete the test, which consists of a group of pictures and asks the child to choose the correct picture, wondering whether these tests comply with the educational regulations governing the admission of students to kindergartens?

Parents of students who applied for their children in private kindergartens confirmed that schools have set priorities for admission, which include having the child’s siblings in school, submitting a certificate stating that the child has been registered in a nursery before kindergarten age, passing an interview to evaluate communication with others, and measuring their basic skills, in addition to filling out a form. An acquaintance that includes information about the father and mother, their educational qualifications, the languages ​​they are fluent in, and their jobs within the country.

On the other hand, administrators and registration officials in private schools confirmed that interviews with kindergarten students are not considered tests, but rather individual meetings aimed at getting to know the student and making sure that he is normal and does not suffer from any problems that might hinder his education among the rest of the students, noting that “very often Some families refuse to acknowledge that their children have special needs, or suffer from any learning difficulties and need special education classes, and they insist on registering them without these interviews.”

They explained that “accepting students with special needs, and discovering the matter after their registration and the start of the school year, causes problems for the school that harm the educational process.”

They emphasized the importance of the interview for potential new kindergarten students to get to know the school in person, see the classrooms, educational activities, facilities and amenities in the school, evaluate the advanced children according to their ability to follow instructions, and display fine and gross motor skills, in addition to holding an informal interview with their families, pointing out “The interview focuses on evaluating the students’ skills, ensuring the student’s ability to learn, and determining the best educational plan for him.”

They stressed the need for the school to explain the reasons for refusing to accept the student.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi confirmed that schools must accept students in the kindergarten stage (first kindergarten and second kindergarten), which is the stage before compulsory education, without any form of tests or interviews, noting in the “Private Schools Policies and Guidelines Guide” », pointing out that «schools are obligated to adopt an open approach, accepting students of different races and genders to achieve justice, equality and transparency.»

It also stressed the obligation of the school to allow the students’ families and their children to visit the school before registration, to determine its conditions, in addition to its obligation to accept students with special educational needs (simple and moderate cases), and to provide appropriate additional educational support when necessary or needed.

The department indicated that the school may conduct an interview with a student with special educational needs (simple to moderate cases).

It may also subject the student to some tests to determine his level, so that it can provide appropriate educational and psychological support, but not with the aim of accepting or rejecting the student.

She also stressed that schools should not refuse or refrain from accepting students with chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, congenital heart disease, epilepsy, and obesity, and should provide appropriate support according to what the students’ needs require.

• “Education and Knowledge” prohibits all forms of tests and interviews in the kindergarten stage.

• Parents demanded the establishment of binding standards for admissions to private schools, to provide a transparent and equal registration system.

Registration conditions

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that the number of students should not exceed 25 students in one classroom, in kindergarten classes (kindergarten first and second kindergarten).

She said that she prohibited the school from charging any financial guarantee, financial deposit, fees for submitting an application for enrollment, or enrollment fees for the first time from students’ families to register their children, noting that “the school may collect the fees for registering students or re-registering them within four months before the beginning of the academic year, at a rate It does not exceed 5% of the value of the approved tuition fees, provided that it is later deducted from the school fees. The school collects the registration or re-registration fees when the student registers at the school and not when he submits an application for admission there.