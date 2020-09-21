Kindergartens Kindergarten established in an industrial warehouse launched an investigation: deficiencies in building permits were found in 84 kindergartens in Helsinki

The crèches in the cause had problems with, for example, escape routes, ventilation and fire safety.

Helsinki the city has completed a study on the shortcomings of building permits for kindergartens. As a result of the investigation, the majority of kindergartens for more specific reasons rectified the shortcomings in the permits, but some also ceased their activities themselves or were ordered to cease.

In 2019, the city began to investigate the permeability of the facilities of kindergartens operating in Helsinki. The investigation was launched when the kindergarten of the private Ankkalampi chain established in the industrial warehouse in Lauttasaari was found to be operating without a building permit.

The kindergarten had time to operate on Vattuniemenkatu in a half-building that did not authorities suitable for kindergarten. For example, fire safety was deficient and the city also considered it possible that the storage space could contain asbestos or residues of hazardous substances.

The commissioning of new kindergartens requires a building permit, as the permit can be used to ensure the safety of the premises. The picture shows the source of the tangle, the Ankkalampi kindergarten established in Vattuniemenkatu, an industrial warehouse.­

Since then, the City of Helsinki has announced that it is investigating about a dozen kindergartens in the same chain, which have been run without building permits for a long time. Doubts about permit problems began to appear on the premises of other kindergarten operators as well.

There may not have been any building permits at all, there were no conditions for obtaining them, or applications for permits were poorly made, the head of the city’s built environmental control unit described the crèches involved. Pentti Ruuska To HS in January 2019.

City took a broader account of building permits for the facilities of its private and own kindergartens. During the survey, there were a total of 703 kindergarten facilities in Helsinki, most of which were owned by the city.

In the old buildings, problems arose with ventilation, sound insulation and upgrading of exits to current requirements.

The use of the facilities of the Ankkalampi kindergarten established in the Lauttasaari industrial warehouse was banned soon after the problems became apparent. The four kindergartens in the chain were ordered to “stop, by the deadline, the unauthorized use of commercial premises as crèche facilities” unless a building permit is applied for and obtained by the deadline.

These kindergartens were located on Pursimiehenkatu, Mechelininkatu and Melkonkatu. Of these, the Melkonkatu kindergarten ceased operations.

The building permit application was also initially rejected from the Ankkalampi Arabianranta kindergarten, but later the company updated its plan and received permission.

Last year’s problems were found in 107 kindergartens in the first survey, and in 84 kindergartens in a follow-up study published in December.

Most of the culprits applied for, obtained and repaired their building in accordance with the terms of the permit. A green light was shown at a recent final inspection of 69 kindergartens, their permits are now in order. Of the culprits, 12 ceased operations during the investigation for a variety of reasons.

The city-owned group daycare center Peukaloinen has not done the alterations required by the building permit, but is still operating. During the autumn, the city will decide whether to close the kindergarten or make the required changes.