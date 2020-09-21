Kindergartens In a short time, the French kindergarten in the center of Helsinki has received two remarks about the lack of safety – some parents consider the problems to be wider.

The head of the kindergarten denies grievances and assures the daycare is safe.

Helsinki a private French-language kindergarten in the center has received two remarks from the city for a short time. They have been issued during the current year.

In February, the city note concerned a situation threatening the life of a child in a daycare center. In December 2019, an allergic child was offered a product to eat that could have caused him an anaphylactic shock, a sudden and life-threatening allergic reaction.

Second note was issued in June. It concerned a serious safety deficiency which was revealed during a city inspection visit in February 2020. The deficiency concerned dishwashing detergent in a serving bowl available to children in the nursery. Detergents and cleaners can be very toxic when ingested.

Giving a note to kindergarten is rare. The city has only been able to comment on daycare centers since 2018, when the Early Childhood Education Act changed. In total, three have been given.

The decision to comment on the French kindergarten was supported by the customer feedback received by the city regarding the safety of the kindergarten.

Part Parents interviewed by HS say the problems in the kindergarten are extensive. Six parents say that they have lodged complaints about the operation of the kindergarten and submitted reports to the city between 2015 and 2020, concerning, among other things, staff sizing and its frequent turnover.

The six former employees of the kindergarten also tell HS about similar problems. In addition, HS reviewed the reports submitted by employees to the city. According to the employees, the understaffing of the staff was caused by staff turnover and illnesses, as well as the absence of the head of the kindergarten, even if he had counted himself on the strength of the staff.

According to the Early Childhood Education Act, there must be one adult for every four children under the age of three and one adult for every seven children over the age of three. Former employees say they were repeatedly the only adult present, even if there were about 15 to 20 children.

In reports written to the city, former employees also report various hygiene deficiencies, such as a lack of paper and soap, as well as small meals offered to children, and fears about the head of the kindergarten.

On the other hand, HS also interviewed three parents who have been satisfied with the operation of the kindergarten and do not recognize the problems mentioned. These experiences of kindergarten are also spread over the last several years.

The parents interviewed and the people who worked in the kindergarten want to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the matter and because it is a matter of children’s health.

Due to the feedback received, the City of Helsinki made an unannounced inspection visit to the kindergarten last November. After the visit, the head of the kindergarten was instructed to take care of arranging personal sizing in accordance with the Early Childhood Education Act and to ensure the implementation of safety.

Club des Cinq kindergarten director Marina Seppi in its e – mail to HS, denies staff shortages, hygiene deficiencies, small meals and an atmosphere of fear. Seppi assures that the kindergarten is safe and meets the requirements of the Early Childhood Education Act.

According to the head of the kindergarten, the feedback on the number and sizing of the staff is related to situations where the import or search of children and the arrival of the employee to work have not coincided. The lack of staff, he said, has been short-lived.

According to him, staff turnover in the autumn of 2019, for example, is related to situations in which an employee from abroad has not been comfortable in Finland. Seppi writes that unfortunately in the fall of 2019 he failed to interact with a few families and his parents became very dissatisfied.

“It escalated directly into the reports made to the inspectors.”

Seppi admits the mistake that led to the first remark at the daycare Christmas party. A surprise bag had been made for each family and its contents were intended for the whole family.

“The mistake was unfortunate and the feedback received was a good reminder of the importance of the matter.”

The second remark concerned the dishwashing detergent available to children and the resulting serious safety deficiencies. According to Sepi, the cleaner had brought up the outdated detergent storage jar in the kitchen to remind him that more material had to be procured.

“Kids are never alone in the kitchen.”

HS: n According to a survey conducted last year, temporary breaches of personnel measurements are not uncommon in Helsinki’s municipal kindergartens either. Hundreds of early childhood professionals reported exhaustion and child restlessness in a survey when staff are understaffed or change frequently.

Regional Manager for Early Childhood Education in Helsinki Riikka Reunanen says that, in principle, the requirement of the Early Childhood Education Act is that staffing must be met throughout the day.

Sometimes the staffing is underestimated by coercion, but there must always be a reason for it. Kindergartens should be designed to prevent gaps in staff numbers.

According to Reunanen, the kindergarten that received comments is being monitored by the city. However, Reunanen estimates that the situation in the kindergarten is not serious according to current information.