Kindergartens | Espoo investigates the daycare’s security camera clocks in the case of a 3-year-old left alone – This is what is known about the matter

The city of Espoo is investigating the clock systems of the Friisilä daycare’s surveillance cameras in the case of a 3-year-old left alone in the daycare’s yard.

Espoo the city is investigating the operation of the clock systems of the Friisilä kindergarten’s surveillance cameras for technical faults. The head of growth and learning explains about it Harri Rinta-aho.

The matter is being investigated because a 3-year-old child was left alone in the yard after the kindergarten closed before its usual closing time. When the parents arrived to pick up their child, they found him in the kindergarten yard, and the child said the others had left.

Later, the city of Espoo said that the child was alone for only a few minutes, according to surveillance cameras. However, the times did not match the information of the child’s parents.

The police of Länsi-Uusimaa have launched a preliminary investigation into the case under the criminal headings of mischief and breach of duty.

Chestnut regrets what happened. The incidents have been reviewed in early childhood education and made sure that this cannot happen.

Rinta-aho has asked the city’s security personnel to find out if there was a possible technical fault in the cameras and how their clock system works. This investigation is still in progress.

“When we get the results, we will come back to the matter and talk with the guardians as well.”

Citing the police investigation, Rinta-aho does not comment further on the reasons why the child is left alone in the situation at this stage.

The child’s mother told HS on Thursday that the city of Espoo contacted the mother by phone on Wednesday and admitted that a mistake had been made. According to the mother, the director of the daycare center has already apologized for what happened.

However, the family is now looking for a new kindergarten for the child.

Three years old the child was left alone in the kindergarten yard on Thursday of last week. HS reported the case on Tuesday.

The child’s mother said in the news that she and her husband found the child alone in the kindergarten yard at 4:45 p.m.

The daycare center is normally open until 5:00 p.m. and, if necessary, until 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the city of Espoo announced that the child was left unattended in the daycare yard alone at 4:59 p.m. According to the city, the child’s guardians came to pick up the child two minutes later, at 17:01.

According to the release, the view is based on footage from the city’s surveillance cameras and the stories of daycare workers.

HS asked for screenshots of the surveillance camera footage, but Espoo did not hand them over.

The child’s mother told HS on Wednesday that the information in Espoo’s Finnish-language early childhood education bulletin cannot be true. The photo evidence given by the mother to HS affects the opinion of the supporting mother.

Based on the photographic evidence, it seems that the mother has already called the daycare at 4:53 p.m. That is, six minutes before Espoo claims that the mother has arrived at the kindergarten.

According to the mother, no one answered the call.

In addition to the calls, the mother has already sent a message to the common WhatsApp group of the kindergarten parents at 4:56 p.m., in which she says that she found her child alone in the yard of the kindergarten. HS has seen the message.

The mother has not been able to find out how long the child had been alone.

Espoo city according to Wednesday’s release, it was a misunderstanding about the number of children in the yard.

According to the city, the child was left unattended in the yard when the daycare worker moved inside. The release stated that the child was in such a place that the employee “could not see” him.

According to the city, the employee was under the impression that there were two children in the yard, although in reality there were three children.

The release also stated that there would have been three employees at the daycare at the time of the incident. According to the city, two of them are permanent employees and one is a long-term substitute.

According to the city’s point of view, the events were not related to a lack of personnel or a rush.

A child the mother told HS on Wednesday that the child’s father knocked on the kindergarten door and rang the doorbell. At the time, the parents did not notice that there were workers inside. However, according to the mother, it could have been possible.

According to Espoo’s press release, an employee was still inside the building when the parents arrived.

The mother confirmed after the release of the announcement that an employee had caught up with the family when they left the kindergarten yard. He hadn’t seen where the worker appeared from.

According to the mother, the worker did not know why the child was alone in the yard. The mother says that the employee stated that his shift was over.