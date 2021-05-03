Kindergartens A big change starting in Helsinki kindergartens: preschool is already being tried for five-year-olds – May appear as a shortage of teachers in smaller groups

An experiment in two-year pre-school education should mean more careful planning, but there will be no mini-school children from the age of five.

About A thousand Helsinki-aged five-year-olds can start preschool next autumn.

Helsinki is one of the municipalities where some kindergartens try two-year pre-school education. We went to one of them, Helsinki’s largest kindergarten in Korenno, Maunula, to ask what will change for a five-year-old.

The adult responses were still a bit hesitant. That is why we also asked the best experts, ie this spring’s preschoolers. Is it different in escari than just in kindergarten?

“It’s a bit, but I can’t explain why. All sorts of things have been done in Eskar. There have been difficult and easy tasks. I like it when you can’t know in advance whether it’s easy or hard, ”he says Aron Westerholm.

From Helsinki The two-year pre-school experiment involves 44 Finnish-language and two Swedish-language kindergartens. Here, therefore, the Ministry of Education has selected only a part for the experiment, when all the kindergartens in the municipality can be involved. There are also reference kindergartens and municipalities where pre-school education begins, as before, only a year before school.

The experiment will continue until the spring of 2024, ie children born in 2016 and 2017 will have time. The experiment examines the effects on their learning and well-being, but also, for example, how two years of pre-primary education affect the co-operation between schools and kindergartens or the equality of children.

The experiment could involve a maximum of about a thousand children from Helsinki next autumn and 10,000 from Finland as a whole, but the final number depends on the parents of these children.

Most of these five-year-olds are already in kindergarten. Parents decide if they will participate in the experiment.

In the near future, an invitation will also be sent to families of five-year-olds who are not in kindergarten but have been selected for the experiment based on the location and residential area of ​​the kindergartens. There are quite a few of these families in Helsinki, as more than 90 percent of five-year-olds already participate in early childhood education.

For children who left the experiment, pre-school education is as compulsory at the age of five as it is in the current one-year pre-school education. The child should achieve certain goals, but absences are not guarded as tightly as at school.

Two-year pre-school education can also reduce the fees paid by the family, but this is not the case in Helsinki. Here, five-year-olds are still offered four hours of early childhood education per day free of charge.

Maunulan At least the group divisions in Korenno will change in the autumn. Five-year-olds will be set up in their own groups, having previously been in groups of 3 to 5-year-olds in this kindergarten.

So there will soon be five-year-old groups and six-year-old groups in Korenno. In another kindergarten, it may be decided to make groups of 5-6 year olds, but this means some kind of fuss in all the experimental kindergartens.

For Korenno’s five-year-olds, the first big change in everyday life is that there are only peers in the same group.

What should peers learn?

The current escorts themselves say that they have, for example, researched the clock, gone on a forest trip and in the playground, and done escort tasks, which have introduced them to letters and numbers, for example. Then you have practiced your guy skills.

“Like if you see that the other one is alone, then you can go ask for a play. Or you can apologize if you have done stupidly, ”he says Chikama Itodo. Others say there is still time to play.

“We swing, we climb on a climbing frame, sometimes we’re in a sandbox. And inside, I like to play barbecues with my friend, ”she says Maria Koloinen.

In the coming the program of five-year-old escars will certainly also continue to include forest trips, barbie games and learning buddy skills. The tasks of the book of escorts are not so much topped for them.

“It’s not meant for five-year-olds to start learning things with wrinkles on their foreheads at the table. Learning must be experimental, playful, holistic. Children also perform, there is music and crafts and reading as before, ”says Korenno’s director Tiina Marjoniemi.

The smaller the child, the more important is the joy of learning. With five-year-olds, pre-school education can, for example, be used to study and make art in a way that starts with the children’s own questions and interests.

“The child must be allowed to play and move,” emphasizes Helsinki’s director of early childhood education Satu Järvenkallas.

The clearest difference between regular early childhood education for five-year-olds and a new kind of pre-school education is the more far-reaching planning. In other words, we are thinking more carefully about what kind of large entities are being dealt with. Letters are also explored, but more is about broad skills such as interaction or language learning.

A separate pre-school plan is made for the experiment. Its grounds have already been published, but more detailed plans are currently being written in the municipalities. Helsinki’s plans at least talk about co-operation skills, a sustainable future and increasing the child’s inclusion.

The experiment in kindergartens and primary schools should be carried out more closely through the experiment. Marjoniemi says that he is excited about this: the co-operation continues from the age of five to the classmates, and starting school is no longer such a dramatic change for the child himself.

Järvenkallas says he hopes the experiment will have an impact on educational equality in particular, so that kindergarten will become an attractive option for more and more families.

“We have a high participation rate, but there are big differences between regions. I hope that through the experiment, the kindergarten will still be a normal everyday life for several five-year-olds. ”

Early childhood education special teacher Saana Kalervo Korennosta says he looks forward to the experiment with joy and hope. In two years, children have better time to delve into what they are learning. The group stays together for longer, and everyone has time to get to know each other properly.

“A child gets to learn things at the pace of a child. It is also in the best interests of the child to be able to identify learning difficulties as early as possible. ”

However, Kalervo points out that groups of younger children may be negatively affected by the experiment, and they may be more often absent from the teacher in the future.

When there is a shortage of qualified teachers in the Helsinki metropolitan area, many kindergartens first make sure that there are enough of them in pre-school education. If there are soon to be two age groups in pre-school instead of one, in groups of young children, more of the work threatens to drain to babysitters.

More young children may also come to kindergartens in the autumn, because Helsinki will stop home care allowance for children over one year of age.

Järvenkallas does not believe that the pre-school experiment at the level of Helsinki as a whole would have a large effect on teacher recruitment.

“But inside the kindergarten, this can affect how groups are formed.”