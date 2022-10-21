Kindergartens | 18 private kindergartens disappeared from Helsinki last year

The reason for quitting was many people’s financial difficulties.

in Helsinki has completely closed 18 private daycare centers and one smaller group home during the year.

There have been a total of 578 children in these closed places. It is a little in proportion to the population of Helsinki, but big problems in everyday life could have followed for the families.

The information appears in the routine report on the supervision of private early childhood education, which was approved by the Board of Education on Tuesday.

The reasons for stopping are the increase in costs, the decrease in the number of customers and the lack of staff.

In the report the previous operating year from fall 2021 to summer 2022 is discussed. The reason for the terminations was also mentioned that the municipal supplement for private care had not been increased for a long time.

In February, politicians decided on a 30-euro increase in the municipal supplement and other increases, for example, in the sibling supplement and pre-school allowance. The report estimates that it will only be known after this autumn whether this was enough.

In Helsinki, the majority of politicians have not wanted to introduce service vouchers in early childhood education.

Two of the family daycare workers have also quit. Their number has been declining for a long time. Even among the city’s own daycare centers, the smallest units are typically closed when a new large daycare center is built.

in Helsinki a traditionally modest slice of early childhood education is run by private individuals compared to, for example, Espoo.

Last season, a maximum of 9.5 percent of Helsinki residents of kindergarten age received support for private care.

Individuals in Helsinki rarely belong to large chains. A single small daycare center run by an association is more typical. Helsinki’s last Touhula was closed in the summer and the city established its own daycare center in the same premises. The families would otherwise have been in trouble, as kindergarten places in the area have been tight for a long time.

There are big differences between the regions. In southern Helsinki, the private sector has more than 16 percent, in the east only a little over five.

In the control report private kindergartens were mostly considered to be of high quality. During the city’s guidance visits, some were reminded, for example, that the number of trained personnel must be as stipulated by law. Of course, the same problem affects Helsinki’s own early childhood education extensively.