teacher’s wedding Kindergartner from Monterrey, went viral for inviting her students who made an appearance with roses at the church.

The couple receives student roses who dressed elegantly during the ceremony and one by one went to give her a flower that the teacher took with affection, an act that was taken with affection by guests, relatives and parents.

The White roses that the students gave were the ones that the couple left for the Virgin in the cathedral, after they entered the church orderly to give her the roses, all dressed elegantly and in light colors, an event cited in the Monterey Cathedral.

He video goes viral Through the TikTok account @bytamina, mother of one of the invited students, who gratefully writes “Miss Caro got married, her students brought her roses for the Virgin.”

The 23-second clip went viral with more than 2 million views, it has 206,500 likes and around a thousand comments applauding the fact that the teacher invite your students and make them part of your celebration.