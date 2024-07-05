Kindergarten teacher buried in Sevastopol, she became a victim of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike

Sevastopol has buried kindergarten teacher Lyudmila Kharina, who was a victim of an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the city beach. This was reported by the city’s mayor Mikhail Razvozhayev in Telegram.

The day when Uchkuyevka beach was hit, the teacher planned to spend with her family, the governor said. After the attack, the woman’s son and husband were transported to Moscow, where they were seriously injured. The teacher could not be saved.

According to Razvozhaev, Kharina was loved by children and respected by colleagues. Recently, the teacher took second place in the regional stage of the Educator of the Year of Russia-2024 competition. “Sevastopol is with you!” the governor wrote, addressing the woman’s family.

On June 23, Ukraine launched five American ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads at Sevastopol. One of the missiles exploded over a beach where many people were relaxing. 153 people were injured.