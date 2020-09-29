Kindergarten teacher sentenced to death for poisoning children in China. This was reported on the Baijiahao portal.

It is noted that the decision was made by the People’s Court of Jiaozuo City, Henan Province. Inmate Wang Yun worked at Mengmen kindergarten. It was revealed that she had a fight with another teacher named Sun, after which she decided to frame a colleague.

In March 2019, Wang added sodium nitrite to the porridge for the Sun’s children. 25 people were hospitalized, 21 children were seriously poisoned, one of them died. The court called the woman’s act disgusting, the consequences – tragic, and sentenced to death.

In addition, the investigation established that this was not the first such incident on Wang’s side. In particular, in 2017, she tried to poison her husband Feng by adding the same substance to the water.

In September, in southern China, a man armed with a knife attacked passers-by near a kindergarten, injuring seven people. The incident took place in the Panyu district of Guangzhou city (Guangdong province). The attack injured four elementary school students, one kindergarten, one adult and the attacker himself.

