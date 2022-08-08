Kindergarten | Saara Freund worked in a kindergarten for 27 years – “After all, they become like your own children”

Saara Freund worked for 27 years as a preschool teacher. His retirement years now begin in August.

Play-aged children in kindergarten spend most of their waking hours in the company of early childhood education workers. Early childhood educator Saara Freund explains what kind of bonds are formed between children and educators – and how to let go of them.

“Of them becomes like one’s own children”, early childhood education teacher Sarah Freund starts when you ask him what kind of bond he forms with the children in the kindergarten.

Freund has worked in Ruoholahti kindergartens in Helsinki for 27 years as an early childhood teacher.