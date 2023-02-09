The prosecutor’s office of the Dzerzhinsky district of Nizhny Tagil is conducting an investigation into the fact that a two-year-old pupil received burns. The incident occurred on January 25 in kindergarten No. 77.

The audit will be made a procedural decision.

TagilCity.Ru recalls that the incident became known from the father of the child. That day, he received a call from his wife, who also works at the facility. According to her, the girl was burned, but it is not known exactly how. At the same time, the staff of the kindergarten did not provide first aid to the victim.

Doctors diagnosed the child with II and III degree burns. Judging by the photo, the burns were on the foot and buttocks.

