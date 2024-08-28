Ciudad Juarez.- The Estefanía Castañeda Kindergarten suspended classes due to a tick infestation that affected the facilities since Monday.

The decision was made after the school superintendent identified the problem and notified the kindergarten authorities, led by Dalia Armendáriz González, the school’s director.

Maurilio Fuentes Estrada, Undersecretary of Education and Sports for the northern zone, explained that the situation was due to a vacant lot next to the kindergarten. “We were notified of the problem of a tick infestation, there is a vacant lot next to the institution and that caused the problem.”

He said that no minors were affected and that the suspension of classes was decided as a preventive measure to protect the health of the 135 students at the school.

“On Monday the 26th, classes were suspended for girls and boys, and they were sent home to take classes virtually,” the undersecretary added.

César René Díaz, Director of Ecology, detailed the actions taken this morning.

“We learned about the situation on Tuesday and we contacted the school principal. Today we were at the early kindergarten and the fumigation was done, and two dogs were caught, one inside and one outside, wandering around. One has already been handed over to its owners, and the other is at the Animal Welfare Center,” she added.

According to the director, the infestation had been concentrated mainly in the courtyard on a wall next to some trees, outside the kindergarten.

He also said that an investigation will be carried out into the private company that had previously carried out fumigation at the institution.

“The Health Department also contacted me and will check with me about the private company that had previously been in charge of the fumigation and the type of poison that had been used.”